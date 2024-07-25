Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,727 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $81,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

SSR Mining Trading Down 3.0 %

SSRM opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

