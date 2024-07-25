SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SGS Stock Performance
Shares of SGS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.61. 41,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
SGS Company Profile
