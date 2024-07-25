SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of SGS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.61. 41,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

