Short Interest in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Decreases By 68.8%

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the June 30th total of 747,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Aadi Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of AADI remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Thursday. 2,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,822. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience stock. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 526,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Aadi Bioscience makes up 0.3% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Aadi Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
About Aadi Bioscience
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.
