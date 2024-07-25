Short Interest in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Decreases By 68.8%

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the June 30th total of 747,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of AADI remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Thursday. 2,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,822. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $45,454.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,260,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience stock. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 526,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Aadi Bioscience makes up 0.3% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Aadi Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

