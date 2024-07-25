Short Interest in American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Decreases By 76.1%

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Aires Stock Performance
Shares of AAIRF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. American Aires has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.
American Aires Company Profile
