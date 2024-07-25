Short Interest in American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Decreases By 76.1%

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Aires Stock Performance

Shares of AAIRF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. American Aires has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

American Aires Company Profile

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

