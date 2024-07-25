Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Increases By 800.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

ANPDY traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.77. 12,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.57 and a 200 day moving average of $254.01. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $206.58 and a 12-month high of $304.22.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $3.6027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.56. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

