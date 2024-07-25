Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Increases By 250.0%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Bankinter stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 3,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

