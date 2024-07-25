Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Drops By 66.7%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Down 4.9 %

BCUCY stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $64.79.

Brunello Cucinelli Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.3163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23. Brunello Cucinelli’s payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

