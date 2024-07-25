Short Interest in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Decreases By 68.7%

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the June 30th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CALC shares. Singular Research upgraded shares of CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 40,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. CalciMedica has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that CalciMedica will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CalciMedica

In other CalciMedica news, Director Robert N. Wilson bought 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,270.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,305.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CalciMedica stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) by 360.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.81% of CalciMedica worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

