Short Interest in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU) Increases By 2,944.4%

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 2,944.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 4,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,713. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Get Cetus Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Cetus Capital Acquisition by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 168,209 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition by 36,412.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cetus Capital Acquisition

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cetus Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cetus Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.