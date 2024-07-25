Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Expands By 1,306.9%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,300 shares, an increase of 1,306.9% from the June 30th total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

China Conch Venture stock remained flat at 0.78 during midday trading on Thursday. China Conch Venture has a 12-month low of 0.78 and a 12-month high of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.76.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

