Short Interest in Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Drops By 88.9%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BRLGF remained flat at $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Dominion Lending Centres has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.
About Dominion Lending Centres
