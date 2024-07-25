Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Drops By 69.1%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the June 30th total of 812,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EJH remained flat at $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,828,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.51% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

