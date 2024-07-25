Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Drops By 79.0%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the June 30th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 626.0 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
ELPQF stock remained flat at $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
