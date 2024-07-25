Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Drops By 79.0%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the June 30th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 626.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

ELPQF stock remained flat at $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

