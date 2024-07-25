Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Drops By 80.0%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ FATBP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,072. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.31%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.