Short Interest in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Decreases By 75.0%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.55. 18,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,160. The company has a market cap of $375.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.4134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.