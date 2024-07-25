Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Increases By 369.7%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 369.7% from the June 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $37.85. 22,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,507. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $107.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth about $298,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Further Reading

