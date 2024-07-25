Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Decreases By 71.4%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FDCHF remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday. Funding Circle has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

