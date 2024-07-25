Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Grows By 281.6%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 281.6% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Geodrill Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GEODF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 82,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,302. Geodrill has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

