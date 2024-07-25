Short Interest in Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Increases By 175.0%

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Greenway Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GWTI remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Greenway Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Greenway Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greenway Technologies
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Greenway Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenway Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.