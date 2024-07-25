Short Interest in Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Increases By 175.0%

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Greenway Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GWTI remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Greenway Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Greenway Technologies

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gas-to-liquids syngas conversion systems to meet individual natural gas field/resource requirements. The company offers G-Reformer units to process various natural gas streams, including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and/or biomass gas.

