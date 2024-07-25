Short Interest in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Grows By 226.4%

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 226.4% from the June 30th total of 566,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTV traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 1,646,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Innovid has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.14.

Get Innovid alerts:

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Innovid will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Innovid from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,697,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,364,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 20,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,960,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,717.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,697,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,364,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 331,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 279,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Innovid

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.