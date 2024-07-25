Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Decreases By 73.3%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

PKW traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,993. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $108.37.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.