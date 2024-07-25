Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Drops By 72.9%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the June 30th total of 1,113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,005.7 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of JAPAF stock remained flat at $27.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

About Japan Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.