Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Declines By 76.1%

Jul 25th, 2024

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the June 30th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of ADRNY opened at €32.28 ($35.09) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €27.51 ($29.90) and a fifty-two week high of €35.12 ($38.17).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported €0.64 ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of €23.59 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.06%. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

