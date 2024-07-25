Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Declines By 76.1%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the June 30th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ADRNY opened at €32.28 ($35.09) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €27.51 ($29.90) and a fifty-two week high of €35.12 ($38.17).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported €0.64 ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of €23.59 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.06%. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

