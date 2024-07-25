Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Grows By 320.0%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 3.4 %

LNVGY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.17. 49,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,501. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

About Lenovo Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7484 per share. This is a positive change from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.98%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

