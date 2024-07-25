Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Grows By 1,200.0%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of MDMP stock opened at 0.01 on Thursday. MDM Permian has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.01.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

