Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Grows By 1,200.0%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDM Permian Stock Down 12.5 %
Shares of MDMP stock opened at 0.01 on Thursday. MDM Permian has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.01.
MDM Permian Company Profile
