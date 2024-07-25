Short Interest in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Increases By 677.7%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,500 shares, an increase of 677.7% from the June 30th total of 71,300 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NaaS Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NaaS Technology by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. EWA LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

NaaS Technology stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,171. NaaS Technology has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.89.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology ( NASDAQ:NAAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 376.49% and a negative return on equity of 885.88%. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.