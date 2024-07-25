Short Interest in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Declines By 65.2%

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the June 30th total of 47,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 1,719.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 54,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 42,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.07). Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.27%.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

