Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Drops By 98.0%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prime Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of PMHG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. Prime Meridian has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

