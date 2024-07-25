Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Decreases By 96.0%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

PT United Tractors Tbk stock remained flat at $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

