Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Decreases By 96.0%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance
PT United Tractors Tbk stock remained flat at $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
