Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Decreases By 86.2%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGIOY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.82. 152,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.21. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.08 million for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

