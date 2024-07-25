Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Decreases By 90.2%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the June 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sify Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 343,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

