Short Interest in Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF) Drops By 65.2%

Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Taiga Motors Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TAIMF remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. Taiga Motors has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22.
About Taiga Motors
