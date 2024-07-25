Short Interest in Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF) Drops By 65.2%

Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Taiga Motors Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAIMF remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. Taiga Motors has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22.

About Taiga Motors

Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of electric powersports vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles under the Nomad Utility, Atlas Crossover, and Ekko Mountain brand names, and personal watercraft under the Orca Sport, Orca Performance, and Orca Carbon brands.

