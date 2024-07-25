Short Interest in Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Drops By 99.8%

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 30th total of 2,030,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ubiquitech Software Stock Performance

Ubiquitech Software has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

