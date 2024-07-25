Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Declines By 86.9%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the June 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VersaBank Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of VersaBank stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 38,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,672. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.77.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in VersaBank in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VersaBank by 52.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VersaBank by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in VersaBank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 195,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 330,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

