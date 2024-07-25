Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Drops By 61.5%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VOXX International Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ VOXX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 327,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $91.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Well Done LLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 902.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 1,568,750 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 650.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VOXX International

About VOXX International

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.