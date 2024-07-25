Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Drops By 61.5%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ VOXX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 327,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.18.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $91.66 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
