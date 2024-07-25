Short Interest in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Increases By 216.9%

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 216.9% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VS MEDIA Trading Down 9.1 %
VSME traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 3,170,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,524. VS MEDIA has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.
About VS MEDIA
