Short Interest in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Increases By 216.9%

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 216.9% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VS MEDIA Trading Down 9.1 %

VSME traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 3,170,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,524. VS MEDIA has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

