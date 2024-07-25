Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Grows By 278.6%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of WSTRF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 1,979.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

