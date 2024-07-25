Siacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.10 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $291.33 million and $8.10 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,695.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.56 or 0.00550356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00104688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00033541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.00246002 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00045834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00064454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

