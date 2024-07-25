Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.31

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.31 and last traded at C$15.29, with a volume of 131481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.14.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Stories

