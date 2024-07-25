Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Simmons First National stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

