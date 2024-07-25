Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Simmons First National Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. 303,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

