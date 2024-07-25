Simon Gordon Douglas Buys 150,000 Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gordon Douglas bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,819.97).
Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance
Shares of FAB stock opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.26. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).
Fusion Antibodies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Antibodies
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.