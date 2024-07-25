Simon Gordon Douglas Buys 150,000 Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gordon Douglas bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,819.97).

Shares of FAB stock opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.26. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

