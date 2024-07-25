Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Issues Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.80. 15,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,160. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

