Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Up 6.6%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.72. 12,107,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 26,066,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.
Sirius XM Stock Down 1.8 %
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
