SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. SLM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Wedbush raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.73.

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,479,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,126. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. SLM has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

