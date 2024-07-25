Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 135.79%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.71. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Sunday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.