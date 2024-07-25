Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 1,141.6% in July

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a growth of 1,141.6% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 1.0 %

SCGLY stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

