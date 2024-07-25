Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Sells $132,790.40 in Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $132,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 22nd, Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $255,597.21.
- On Friday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $129,876.93.
Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of SHCO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 238,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,466. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
