Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 365,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,518,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

Sondrel Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sondrel Company Profile

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

