SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 2.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 6,722,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 41,100,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.76.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

